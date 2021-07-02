Irish Water and Donegal County Council have appealed for water conservation saying the Inishowen water supply has comes under pressure.

The two organisations said high demand for water in the Inishowen area over the last number of days was putting severe pressure on reservoirs and might lead to night time restrictions on supply if demand did not ease.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council appealed to residents, farmers, agricultural contractors, businesses and visitors to Inishowen to conserve water wherever possible to ensure a consistent supply for everyone.

They said: "There are some simple measures that the public can take including stopping the use of power washers at home; using a watering can rather than a hose in the garden; taking showers over baths; and fixing any dripping taps where it is possible to do so. There is advice and guidance for homes, businesses and farms, including information on how much water you can save with simple measures on water.ie/conservation.

In order to improve the situation in Inishowen, owners of vacant and unused properties were being urged to turn off water to the property and to check for leaks around the building, especially around toilet cisterns.

Speaking about the need to conserve water, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead for Donegal, Kevin Love, said: “It is really important that everyone follows the HSE guidance on handwashing, however there are some ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene.

"Our telemetry shows that demand has increased significantly in Clonmany, Carndonagh, Malin Town, Malin Head and Gleneely and our reservoirs are under pressure. We want to ensure we can meet the demands of our water supplies as COVID restrictions are relaxing and the hospitality sectors reopens for business.

“In Irish Water, we are continually working with our local authority partners to look at what we call the supply/demand balance. This means that we need to ensure that we can supply more treated drinking water than is required for use. We can manage this by conserving water; losing less by repairing leaks; and supplying smarter by ensuring that all of our plants are working optimally.

“We can all work together to protect our supply and safeguard our water for essential usage.”

Irish Water said it was continuing to work with local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.