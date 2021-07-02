A request for Donegal to be prioritised for the supply of Covid-19 vaccines for 18 to 34 year olds has been made to Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly.

Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn wrote to the Minister today, requesting Donegal be prioritised for the supply of vaccines to local pharmacists to be administered to 18-34 year olds.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: "I have written to Minister Donnelly, requesting that he and the HSE prioritise the supply of vaccines to be delivered by pharmacists to 18-34 year olds from this Monday, for Donegal and other counties with high case numbers at this time.

"Donegal has the highest case numbers of Covid in the State over recent weeks. Instances of the Delta variant of Covid are growing in the North of Ireland and unfortunately this has impacted and will continue to impact Donegal and particularly North Donegal.

"In particular, the prioritisation of the one shot Janssen vaccine for Donegal pharmacists would be of real importance at this stage.

"It is also vital that all of the over 60s in Donegal and those with underlying conditions who are awaiting their second AstraZeneca vaccine receive this as soon as possible or are administered an alternative second vaccine," said Deputy Mac Lochlainn.