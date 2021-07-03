Weather forecast - Saturday, July 3, 2021

Cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain
It will be mostly cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of rain.
It will brightening up later in the day with sunshine and showers. Some of the showers are likely to be heavy and thundery.
The highest temperatures today will be between 17 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes becoming light southerly or variable during the afternoon and evening.
The Pollen Forecast is high today.
The Solar UV Index is high from yesterday (Friday) until tomorrow (Sunday), under clear skies and moderate under cloud.
