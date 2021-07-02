We are asking you the GREAT people of Donegal to send us your pix from the Costa Del Sod

We are asking you the GREAT people of Donegal to send us your pix from the Costa Del Sod

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

Remember last year during the first lockdown, we asked you to send us your photographs from the Costa Del Sod? Well, we were overwhelmed by your fantastic reaction. 

Pictures and videos were sent to us from our glorious islands, each corner of the county and other counties too!

Pictured above is Alex Alex Hegarty, then age 6, helping his granfather in the bog, in Glenceo, Carrigart. You brought a smile to many faces Alex, well done.

We enjoyed your photographs very much and we are sure our readers did too - so, this year we are, once again, asking you to send us your pics, snaps, videos from the beautiful banks of the Costa Del Sod. 

Send your pix and video to us @donegalphotographs@gmail.com

Let us know who is in the picture and where the bog is located. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie