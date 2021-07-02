We are asking you the GREAT people of Donegal to send us your pix from the Costa Del Sod

Remember last year during the first lockdown, we asked you to send us your photographs from the Costa Del Sod? Well, we were overwhelmed by your fantastic reaction.

Pictures and videos were sent to us from our glorious islands, each corner of the county and other counties too!

Pictured above is Alex Alex Hegarty, then age 6, helping his granfather in the bog, in Glenceo, Carrigart. You brought a smile to many faces Alex, well done.

We enjoyed your photographs very much and we are sure our readers did too - so, this year we are, once again, asking you to send us your pics, snaps, videos from the beautiful banks of the Costa Del Sod.

Send your pix and video to us @donegalphotographs@gmail.com

Let us know who is in the picture and where the bog is located.