Deaths in Donegal, Saturday Morning, July 3, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Liam McNulty, Townparks, Raphoe.

Michael Cooper, Donegal Road, Killybegs, Donegal

Jack Porter, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston, Donegal

Patrick (Paddy) Sweeney, Bray, Wicklow / Gweedore, Donegal

Liam McNulty, Townparks, Raphoe

Mabel Porter, née Robinson, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston

Bidí John Uí Fhearraigh Uí Dhochartaigh, Cró na gCúige, Croithlí

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Liam McNulty

The death has occurred of Liam McNulty, Townparks, Raphoe.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are restricted with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Liam's remains will be reposing at his late residence, Town Parks, Raphoe from 8pm, Thursday.

Funeral from his late residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Church Raphoe for 11 o’clock requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at www.parishofraphoe.com.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Staff of St Eunan’s nursing home, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Michael Cooper

The death has occurred in Clearwater, Florida and formerly Donegal Road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal of Michael Cooper. Predeceased by his sister Josephine, New York, and sadly missed by his sisters Phyllis Gallagher, Killybegs and Marie Brogan, Donegal Town, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends in Florida, New York and at home in Ireland

May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, at 11am. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Due to current restrictions, church and graveyard are limited to 50 people. Burial of ashes afterwards in the local cemetery. Anyone who wishes to sympathise with the family can do so via the online book of condolence below.

Jack Porter

The Death has occurred in Letterkenny University hospital of Jack Porter Drumenan Farm, St Johnston, Lifford.

Lovingly missed by his sons and daughters William, Annemarie, Joy, Derek, John, Lucy and Russell, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.

Jack was predeceased by wife Mabel (June 6, 2021) his sisters Mary and Margaret and brothers Russell and Stuart

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted

Jack will be reposing at his late residence, Drumenan Farm from 11 o’clock Saturday morning.

To correspond with his late wife Mabel. Funeral from his late residence on Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock going to Chapel of Ease of St Columba, Church of Ireland, Craigadooish for 2.30pm Service with burial in the Old Clondahorky Graveyard, Kill, Dunfanaghy in the family plot.

Service can viewed on Craig's Media Facebook page: www.fb.me/rvh.northwest

Patrick Sweeney

Patrick (Paddy) Sweeney,Bray, County Wicklow and late of Gweedore Crolly, Co. Donegal, July 2nd 2021. Peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife June, children Tara, Tanya, Patrick, Alan and Noel, son-in-law Stuart, grandchildren Kayleigh, Jordan, Naoise, Aoibheann, Patrick, Sienne, Nevaeh and Harley, sisters Sheila, Brid and Mary, extended family and friends.

Walking from his home on Tuesday morning, 6th July, at 10.40am to St. Fergal's Church, Ballywaltrim, Bray arriving for 11am Funeral Mass (limited to 50 people) followed by Interment in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. Messages of sympathy for the family can be placed in the condolence section below.

May he rest in peace.

Liam McNulty, Townparks, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Liam McNulty, Townparks, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by his sons and daughters Stephen, Anne, Mark, Michael, Collette, Kevin, Angela, Patrick, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, his beloved grandchildren, his brothers and sisters Jerry (Letterkenny), Lawrence (Scotland), Vincent (Scotland), Seamus (Stranolar), Margaret (Derry), Maura (Derry), nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Liam was predeceased by his wife Christine and sister Eileen.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are restricted with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Liam's remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at www.parishofraphoe.com.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the staff of St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Mabel Porter, née Robinson, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mabel Porter, née Robinson, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by husband Jack, her sons and daughters William, Annemarie, Joy, Derek, John, Lucy and Russell, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, her beloved grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mabel will be reposing at her late residence, Drumenan Farm from 11am on Friday.

Funeral from her late residence on Saturday at 10am going to Chapel of Ease of St Columba, Church of Ireland, Craigadooish for 10.30am Service with burial afterwards in Holy Trinity Church, Dunfanaghy in the family plot.

Bidí John Uí Fhearraigh Uí Dhochartaigh, Cró na gCúige, Croithlí

The peaceful death has taken place at her home, in her 105th year, of Bidí John Uí Fhearraigh Uí Dhochartaigh, Cró na gCúige, Croithlí.

Predeceased by her husband Hughie. Sadly missed by her daughters Máire, Bríd, Caitlín and Eibhlín, her grandchildren Marie, Eimear, Áine, Ríonach, Caitríona, Séamus and Joseph, her great-grandchildren Claire, Sarah, Fionn and Jamie, nieces, nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence for family only.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mín Uí Bhaoill followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, Bidí's funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page.

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

The death occurred on June 5 of Michael McNelis, De Torrevieja, Spain and formerly of Cashel and Ballard, Glencolmcille.

Loved by his children Aaron, Derek, Marina and Michael, grandchildren Lia, Abby, James, Hannah, Shane, Katie and Mark, son in law Killian and daughter in law Niamh. Sadly missed by his wife Collette, his sisters Rita and Theresa and his brother Roger. Remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends.

Michael's cremation and ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 8 in Spain. Removal to the family home in Cashel, Glencolmcille to arrive at 6pm on Friday, July 2. Family home private.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, July 3 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Covid-19 guidelines apply.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.