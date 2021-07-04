The following deaths have taken place:

Jack Porter, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston, Lifford

Mabel Porter, nee Robinson, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston, Lifford

Donald Gill, Clonmany, Donegal

Lorraine Tait, Carlow Town, Carlow / Annagry, Donegal

Patrick (Paddy) McNulty, Finn View, Ballybofey, Donegal

Michael Cooper, Donegal Road, Killybegs, Donegal

Patrick (Paddy) Sweeney, Bray, Wicklow / Gweedore, Donegal

The death has occurred of Jack Porter, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston, Lifford.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Jack will be reposing at his late residence, Drumenan Farm from 11 o’clock this Saturday morning.

To correspond with his late wife Mabel, funeral from his late residence on Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock going to Chapel of Ease of St Columba, Church of Ireland, Craigadooish for 2.30pm Service with burial in the Old Clondahorky Graveyard, Kill, Dunfanaghy in the family plot.

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University hospital of Mabel Porter, nee Robinson, Drumenan Farm, St Johnston, Lifford.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mabel will be reposing at her late residence, Drumenan Farm from 11 o’clock tomorrow morning, Friday July 2nd.

To correspond with her late husband Jack, funeral from her late residence on Sunday afternoon, July 4th at 2 o’clock going via Middloe Road, Whitehill Road, the Resource Centre and Main Street St Johnston to Chapel of Ease of St Columba, Church of Ireland, Craigadooish for 2.30pm Service with burial afterwards in Old Clondahorky Graveyard, Kill, Dunfanaghy in the family plot.

Service can be viewed on Craigs Media Facebook page on www.fb.me/rvh.northwest

Donald Gill, Clonmany, Donegal

The sudden death has occurred of Donald Gill, Clonmany, Donegal and late of Manchester, UK. Donald, husband of Mary Ruddy, originally of Muingaroon, Barnatra, father of Anne Marie, Margaret and Marian (Manchester) and Vincent (California), he will be sadly missed by his brothers in law J.P. and Ken (Manchester), Val (Muingaroon) and sister in law Doris (Faulagh), grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May Donald’s Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral mass will take place in St Anthony of Padua RC Parish in St Hugh of Lincoln Church, Stretford on Tuesday the 6th of July at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Stretford cemetery.

Lorraine Tait, 2, The Par 3, Quinnagh, Mortarstown, Carlow and formerly of Glasgow, Scotland and Annagry, Donegal

Lorraine passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 2nd, 2021, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved Partner of Gary, much loved mother of Katie and Hugh, adored grandmother of Jessica, cherished daughter of Sadie and Kenny and loved sister of Patsy.

She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, son, daughter, parents, grandchild, son-in-law Rory, daughter-in-law Michelle, sister, brother-in-law, uncle Barney, aunty Ann, nephew Christopher, niece Louise, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Lorraine Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Lorraine’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Lorraine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Patrick (Paddy) McNulty, Finn View, Ballybofey, Donegal

The sudden death has occurred, at his late residence, of Paddy McNulty, Finn View, Ballybofey. Much loved son of the late Charles and Mary, dearly loved brother of Margaret, Harry, Doreen, Colm, Ann and the late Denis. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, uncle Brendan,nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

Funeral will leave McCool’s Chapel of Rest on Monday, July 5th, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Michael Cooper

The death has occurred in Clearwater, Florida and formerly Donegal Road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal of Michael Cooper. Predeceased by his sister Josephine, New York, and sadly missed by his sisters Phyllis Gallagher, Killybegs and Marie Brogan, Donegal Town, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends in Florida, New York and at home in Ireland

May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, at 11am. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Due to current restrictions, church and graveyard are limited to 50 people. Burial of ashes afterwards in the local cemetery. Anyone who wishes to sympathise with the family can do so via the online book of condolence below.

Patrick Sweeney

Patrick (Paddy) Sweeney,Bray, County Wicklow and late of Gweedore Crolly, Co. Donegal, July 2nd 2021. Peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife June, children Tara, Tanya, Patrick, Alan and Noel, son-in-law Stuart, grandchildren Kayleigh, Jordan, Naoise, Aoibheann, Patrick, Sienne, Nevaeh and Harley, sisters Sheila, Brid and Mary, extended family and friends.

Walking from his home on Tuesday morning, 6th July, at 10.40am to St. Fergal's Church, Ballywaltrim, Bray arriving for 11am Funeral Mass (limited to 50 people) followed by Interment in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. Messages of sympathy for the family can be placed in the condolence section below.

May he rest in peace.

