Covid-19 Update - Sunday, July 4, 2021

As of 3.00pm today (Sunday, July 4, 2021), 

562 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

48 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with 14 of those patients in intensive care (ICU).

The following Public health measures will come into effect from Tomorrow (Monday, July 5):

Outdoor events
As planned, numbers for organised events can increase to 200 or 500 for stadia or venues with a capacity of over 5,000.

Indoor activities

Such as organised events, return of service in bars and restaurants, training, group exercise, dance, will not proceed as planned, pending the implementation of a system to verify vaccination or immunity. Government will devise an implementation plan by July 19.

Weddings
As an exception, weddings already planned will be permitted to proceed on the basis of the expected changes, with 50 guests permitted to attend wedding receptions with protective measures.

Funerals
The number of mourners permitted at funerals continues to be limited to 50, regardless of size of venue. Attendance at wakes in private homes and at funeral homes is for family only. Related family gatherings should strictly adhere to prevailing public health advice on household mixing, including visitors to your home and indoor and outdoor dining

Other religious ceremonies
It is advised that religious ceremonies such as Baptisms, First Holy Communions and Confirmations should not take place at this time. Further advice will follow on resumption of these ceremonies when it is safe to do so.

Vaccine and recovery bonus
No limit on number of people who can visit together if they are all fully protected by vaccination or have recovered from COVID-19 infection in the previous 9 months.

