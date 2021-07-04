Vehicles burnt out in Glenties

Garda investigating incident of criminal damage

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Donegal Gardaí are investigating a suspected incident of criminal damage in the Glenties.

The criminal damage to a number of vehicles was caused by fire and occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 4, 2021.

No arrests have been made at this time. Garda investigations are ongoing.

The owner of the vehicles is offering a cash reward of €10,000 for anyone providing "information leading to the person or people" who caused the damage.

He said: "Between 3:00am and 3:30am, five cars and one recovery lorry was set on fire at my shed on the R262 glenties to Donegal Town Road. Anyone who might possible have been in the area at the time, please get in contact with me. Also, anyone with cameras on their house, facing the road, it would be much appreciated if I could get a look at them, to give to the Garda.

"Any help leading to finding the person or people involved would be much appreciated."

