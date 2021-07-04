Best wishes to Rev Alison Gallagher as she leaves Moville

Moville's Methodist Minister leaving for County Kerry

Reverend Alison Gallagher

Best wishes to Rev Alison Gallagher as she leaves Moville

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Best wishes have been extended to one of Moville's favourite residents as she leaves the seaside town to take up a new post.

Moville Parents' Association sent Reverend Alison Gallagher of the Methodist Church best wishes, as she left the parish of Moville to begin a new ministry in Killarney.

The group said: "Alison has been a very dedicated part of the Moville Community College pastoral team and contributed regularly to assemblies, events and gatherings.

"Thank you for your presence and participation in everything you attended and for the good guidance, kindness and friendship to the school community."

