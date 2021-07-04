WEATHER WARNING: Status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

MET EIREANN: Donegal has been hit with a thunderstorm warning this Sunday
A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath.
⚠️UPDATE:Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 4, 2021
Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath
Risk of scattered thunderstorms leading to spot flooding.
Valid until 20:00 Sunday 04/07/2021
More here https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuShttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/ITFwHgcZMp
Met Éireann forecast a risk of scattered thunderstorms leading to spot flooding.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution across the county where heavy rain has been falling since lunchtime.
The warning is in place and will continue until 8pm tonight, Sunday.
