Major road safety works on one of Donegal's busiest stretches of roads

Major road works on one of Ireland’s busiest stretches of road will get underway tomorrow morning in Donegal.

Safety upgrading for the four lane of the N56 between the Dry Arch Roundabout and Pole Star Roundabout in Letterkenny will cause traffic disruption.

However, the work beginning tomorrow, Monday, and running through until Thursday, July 8, will happen in the evenings and at night.

Letterkenny Chamber has been informed that the contractor (FBEL) will be sending regular updates. There will also be regular meetings as the work continues.

“We hope that night work causes less disruption for this important road,” a chamber spokesperson said.

FBEL will be undertaking works at night that will require temporary traffic management, from Monday to Thursday between the hours of 7pm to 7am.

During these hours the following Temporary Traffic management will be in place:

Lane narrowing

The inbound lane of the N56 approaching the Polestar roundabout will be reduced down to a single lane.

The Port Road will be narrowed down to a single lane approaching the Polestar roundabout to facilitate a lane closure of the outbound lane on the N56 Four Lanes at the Polestar roundabout.

The Ramelton Road will be narrowed down to a single lane approaching the Polestar roundabout to facilitate a lane closure of the outbound lane on the N56 Four Lanes at the Polestar roundabout.

The outbound lane of the N56 exiting the Polestar roundabout will be reduced down to a single lane exiting the Polestar roundabout with the right-turn for Cullion road maintained.

The Lurgybrack Road will be narrowed down to a single lane approaching the Dry Arch roundabout to facilitate a lane closure of the inbound lane on the N56 Four Lanes at the Dry Arch Roundabout.

The N13 Road approaching from Derry/Lifford will be narrowed down to a single lane approaching the Dry Arch roundabout to facilitate a lane closure of the inbound lane on the N56 Four Lanes

The inbound lane of the N56 exiting from the Dry Arch roundabout will be reduced down to a single lane during the works with the right-turn for Bonagee Lane maintained.

The outbound lane of the N56 approaching the Dry Arch roundabout will be reduced down to a single lane.