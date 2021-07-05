Two passengers were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries after road crash in Donegal

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses and road users (who may have camera footage) that were travelling in the Carrigans area of east Donegal between 6.55pm and 7.05pm last night to come forward to Gardaí.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision at Dunmore in Carrigans, yesterday evening.
The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 7.05pm.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, and two passengers were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.
The road was closed earlier today to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 74 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
