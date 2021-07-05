Two passengers were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries after road crash in Donegal

Gardaí appeal for witnesses

Two passengers were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries after road crash in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses and road users (who may have camera footage) that were travelling in the Carrigans area of east Donegal between 6.55pm and 7.05pm last night to come forward to Gardaí.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision at Dunmore in Carrigans, yesterday evening.

The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 7.05pm.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, and two passengers were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The road was closed earlier today to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 74 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie