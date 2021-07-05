Carndonagh Vaccination Centre to include second dose vaccinations

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The vaccination centre at Carndonagh Community School in Inishowen has opened.

Vaccination began last Wednesday (June 30, 2021), supporting the delivery of the vaccination programme and supplementing  the vaccination work being carried out by HSE staff in the LYIT vaccination centre, by GPs and by community pharmacies.

The Carndonagh vaccination centre will be providing dose one vaccines to people living in the Inishowen region who have registered online to get their vaccine. 

Anyone who receives their first dose in Carndonagh will automatically be called back for a second dose, after the appropriate dose interval.

The new centre will also run clinics to administer second dose vaccines for some people who received their first dose vaccine in the LYIT in Letterkenny.

A helpline has been set up for people to request to have their second dose at the Carndonagh vaccination centre by calling 087 3656492 between 9am and 2pm, Monday to Friday.

The helpline will be dedicated to calls from people who got their first dose vaccine in LYIT and would like to get their second dose in the Carndonagh vaccination centre only. All other vaccine queries should be directed to the HSE COVID-19 helpline on 1800 700 700.

Frank Harburn, Saolta General Manager for the rollout of the regional vaccination programme in the West and North West said: “We have our first clinic for people requiring their second dose of the vaccine, in line with the recommended dose interval, in Carndonagh this Wednesday (July 7).

“It is really important that people get their second dose as soon as it is offered so that they have the best protection against COVID-19, including against the delta variant.

For anyone who is offered an appointment for their second vaccine in LYIT, our advice is to attend the appointment. If you are unable to travel to Letterkenny, please call the helpline to make arrangements for an appointment in Carndonagh by calling 087 3656492 between 9am and 2pm, Monday to Friday.”

