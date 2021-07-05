Figures reveal 128 abortions were carried out in Donegal last year

Figures released by the Department of Health show that 6,577 abortions took in place in Ireland in 2020, of which 128 abortions were carried out in Co. Donegal.

Commenting on today’s figures, Eilís Mulroy of the Pro Life Campaign said: “When you add the figure of 6,577 to the 194 abortions on women from Ireland who travelled to England in the same period, the total number of Irish abortions in 2020 was 6,771. This represents a massive 70% increase since 2018, the year prior to the introduction of abortion.”

She continued: “The figures documenting the percentage increases in abortions since 2018 are arrived at by comparing the latest figures with the official numbers who travelled for abortions prior to repeal and by factoring in ‘pro-choice’ estimates for the number of illegal abortion pills accessed online prior to repeal. So, if anything, the percentage increases cited here are on the low side and could in fact be considerably higher.

“But one thing is clear – the abortion figures are devastating and are the opposite of what members of the Government repeatedly promised when they said abortions would be ‘rare’ if people voted for repeal.

She added: “In the space of only two years, everything that the pro-life movement warned would happen has sadly come to pass. In addition to the massive increase in abortions, we’ve seen from the recent study published in the British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology that babies who survived late-term abortions under Ireland’s new law have been left to die without receiving any palliative or medical care.

Voters were promised that nothing as horrifying and inhumane as this would ever happen. Likewise, we were told it was scaremongering to suggest misdiagnoses would occur in the detection of life-limiting conditions resulting in the deaths of unborn babies.

Last week, we learned about the High Court settlement after baby Christopher Joseph Kiely was aborted following a misdiagnosis, leaving his parents bereft and devastated. How many other babies were aborted in similar circumstances under the new law?

"As more comes to light about how the new law is operating the demand for answers will grow and changes will start to happen. The fast-track way abortions are taking place without a single mention of positive alternatives is undoubtedly contributing to

massive increases evidenced in today’s figures.

“As an immediate first step, space must be found at the decision-making table for people who offer alternative perspectives and have experience in the area of providing positive alternatives to abortion. These voices can no longer be shut out. We cannot have a situation a year from now where nothing has changed and the abortion rate continues to spiral upwards.”