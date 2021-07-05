Senator Eileen Flynn - first member of the Travelling community to chair a session of Seanad Éireann

Senator Eileen Flynn

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal senator became the first member of the Traveller community to chair a session of Seanad Éireann this morning.

Cathaoirleach of the upper house, Senator Mark Daly, appointed Eileen Flynn as Cathaoirleach Sealadach, temporary chair, a number of weeks ago. 

Senator Flynn will now step in for the Cathaoirleach in his absence. She possesses most of the powers associated with the role however she cannot expel members.

Eileen Flynn is the first member of the Traveller community to serve in the Houses of the Oireachtas and is one of the Taoiseach's nominees.

Senator Mark Daly congratulated Ms Flynn ahead of her first session as Cathaoirleach Sealadach, this morning.

