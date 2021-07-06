New ferry service now operating to one of Ireland's most beautiful off-shore islands

A new ferry service is up and running between one of the most beautiful islands off the Irish coast and the Donegal mainland.

Boffin Ferry Donegal, a new ferry service from Magheroarty Pier, near Falcarragh, to Inishboffin Island, was launched on Wednesday last week, 30 June.

Inis Bó Finne, or Inishboffin island, is located between Magheroarty on the mainland and Tory Island. This daily service will ferry passengers to and from the island and complete the crossing in 10 minutes, making it a perfect day trip for anyone visiting the area.

Inishboffin Island is a Wild Atlantic Way Discovery Point, just 3km off the Donegal coast. It has a significant bird population and is a sanctuary for the corncrake, barnacle geese, choughs, arctic terns and peregrine falcons. It has much to offer in terms of tourism – beautiful scenery, walks, a wonderful beach and a unique destination to visit when in County Donegal.

Commenting on the service, ferry owner Harry Coll, said: “I am delighted to be operating now and offering this new service for the summer. Inis Bó Finne is a lovely, unspoiled island and I hope more and more people will visit. The response so far on social media has been brilliant and I have received plenty of good luck messages from all over the world.”

Very few people live on the island all year but some return to fish and harvest the seaweed on the rocks during the summer.

The island offers an unrivalled panorama of some of Donegal’s most beautiful sights, including Tory Island, Inis Dumhaigh, Magheroarty Beach, the Derryveagh Mountains, Horn Head and Bloody Foreland, all surrounded by clear blue Atlantic waters.

Above: The stunning beach at the back of the island

Visitors to the island are sure to enjoy the tranquil, beautiful east beach at Tobar an Ghlasáin. Works are also underway currently to provide amenities for visitors, including the provision of public toilets.

Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh, who has close links to the island, blessed the boat last Wednesday and wished all staff, workers and passengers a safe and peaceful journey at all times.

Fr Brian quoted a line about the beauty of the island from one of Cathal Ó Searcaigh’s most famous poems “... ná radharc níos aoibhne, ná buicéad stáin na spéire ag sileadh solais ar Inis Bó Finne”.

The boat, Saoirse the Mara II (Freedom of the Sea), will operate initially three daily trips at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 5.00 pm for July and August. There may be more trips at weekends depending on demand. The price is €10 return for adults and €5 return for children under 12.

Éamonn Mac Fhionnlaoich from Inis Bó Finne commented: ‘We had no regular service to and from the island before now, but this is a fantastic new service by Harry Coll, and it means we can bring friends and visitors here. There can’t be many places as beautiful in Ireland, and now it’s so accessible, so it’s great news. Beidh fáilte mhór roimh dhaoine’.

More details are available at www.boffinferrydonegal.com