Special council meeting on Donegal's mica crisis this Friday

'Issues to be raised in the public interest' - Cllr Frank McBrearty

Just one of the many houses affected by mica in Donegal

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

A special online meeting of Donegal County Council to discuss the mica crisis in the county and the public's concern about the Defective Concrete Block scheme will take place this coming Friday July 9.

This meeting arises following an approach by independent councillor, Frank McBrearty Jnr, to the new cathaoirleach, Cllr Jack Murray late last week. The meeting was sanction this morning.

He said he felt the meeting was very necessary in light of the growing concerns raised by many experts, including Dr Ambrose McCloskey, over the suitability and effectiveness of the current redress scheme; the failure of the council's Mica Redress Committee to disclose concerns raised by Dr McCloskey in a letter even though they had been presented to them some time back; the role of the council itself is administering/processing the redress scheme; whether it was qualified to advice on the various options and what directions it had received from the council and the department in this regard; the ongoing environmental damage caused to the county by the mica scandal; the status of the request to seek an emergency injunction in the High Court to stop unauthorised quarrying at Islandmore in Lifford; the work of the expert panel set up to examine the problem and its overall role and the participants involved.

Cllr McBrearty added what was important now was transparency and accountability so that people could see what was being done to save their homes.

