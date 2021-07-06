Road closed following road traffic accident

The road leading out of Gaoth Dobhair towards Letterkenny has been closed due to a road traffic accident.
Diversions are in place beside An Cúirt Hotel. Emergency services are in the area.
It is not understood how long the road will remain closed.
