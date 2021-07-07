Plans for a major development of houses and apartments in one of Donegal's busiest towns

Plans are in the pipeline for a major new housing development in Donegal Town.

Planning permission is being sought from Donegal Co Council for the construction of 35 homes, comprising of two detached bungalows, four semi-detached bungalows, 17 two-storey houses and12 apartments in three two-storey blocks, along with associated site works at Bluestack Drive, Drumrooske West, Donegal Town.

The applicant is Shaun Doherty.

A decision on whether to grant planning permission is due on August 26, 2021.

