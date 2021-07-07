Pop-up covid test centre to open in Buncrana today

A pop-up Covid-19 testing centre will open in Buncrana
A pop up walk-in Covid-19 testing centre is due to open in Buncrana today.
The facility located at the Carpark at Nailors Row, behind Cockhill Health Centre will operate tomorrow and Friday also between 11am to 7pm.
The HSE say it is concerned at an increase in cases of Covid-19 recorded in Inishowen over the last week and is encouraging people in communities throughout the north of the county to avail of the temporary facility in Buncrana.
