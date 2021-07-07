Donegal tops the list for Instagrammers and travel photographers

Travel experience booking platform GoAdventure.com has released the 2021 list of the '15 Most Scenic Places in Ireland' and Donegal has scooped first place.

Donegal came in ahead of Achill Island in Mayo, Wicklow and Strandhill, Sligo.

The list is chosen by top Irish travel photographers and Instagrammers.

IRELAND'S TOP 10 SCENIC PLACES 2021:

1. Donegal

2. Achill Island, Mayo

3. Wicklow

4. Dingle, Kerry

5. West Cork

6. Downpatrick Head, Mayo

7. Dalkey Island, Dublin

8. Glencar, Kerry

9. Strandhill, Sligo

10. Connemara, Galway

11.Doolin, County Clare

12. The Gap of Dunloe, County Kerry

13. Doolough Valley, County Mayo

14. Allihies, County Cork

15. Waterford

Photographers and Instagrammers outline the reason why Donegal tops the list on goadventure.com:

Danny Watchorn (@dannywatchorn)

For digital and portrait photographer Danny, nothing compares to Donegal’s rugged coastal views. He says: “Donegal has some of the best beaches you’ll find anywhere in the world. It’s a bit out of the way compared to other famous coastal landmarks, like the Cliffs of Moher in Clare and not as well known as the Ring of Kerry, so you’ll often have the viewpoints all to yourself. It makes for great photo opportunities.”

Tom Deasy (@Tom_tours)

Travel photographer and video editor Tom is besotted with a handful of locations in Donegal, including the Slieve League Cliffs and the Poisoned Glen. Describing how the region stole his heart, he says: “It’s something special. Nowhere in Ireland does beaches like Donegal does, they feel almost tropical at times.”

