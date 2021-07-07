“Awful-looking” new parking restrictions introduced at one of Donegal's most popular beaches

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Bernard McGuinness said there had been no consultation with councillors or the local Culdaff Development Committee regarding “awful-looking” new parking restrictions introduced at one of Culdaff's Blue Flag beach car-parks.

A number of people contacted Inish Times over the weekend complaining about the unsightly nature of the dragons' teeth placed along the front of the car-park by Donegal County Council.

Cllr McGuinness said he had not been consulted about the measures, which were aimed at preventing campervans and motorhomes from parking at the car-park and he called for their immediate removal.

He said: “Neither councillors nor the local Culdaff Development Committee were consulted about the new measures. I was told a week ago Donegal County Council was putting up some restrictions on campervans using the car park. However, I was not told the type of restrictions or what was going to happen.

"I asked why the measures were necessary and I was told the Council was getting serious complaints from people. Apparently, over one recent weekend there were 16 campervans across the car park.

"Council decided to prevent the campervans from going in and out of the car-park but it did not discuss how it was going to do it. I can understand why people here are very, very upset about the dragons' teeth. They are awful-looking.

“Apparently, height restriction barriers are also going to be added to prevent access to campervans and motor homes.

“People in the area are totally against these unsightly dragons' teeth. Culdaff beach and environs is very natural and this is an intrusion into that natural habitat.

“Also older people are now finding it difficult to drive safely into and out of the car-park because the entrance and exit are so narrow.

“I would actually at this stage call for the removal of the barriers forthwith and suggest that we put some other measure in place, such as signage, to prevent campervans and motorhomes parking there.”

Cllr McGuinness said the dragons' teeth completely take away from the natural beauty of the area.

He added: “Quite frankly, if anybody else proposed to do it, Donegal County Council Planning Department would be down on them like a tonne of bricks.

“I will also be raising the matter at the Inishowen Municipal District.”