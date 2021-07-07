A warm welcome for teenage pilot at Donegal Airport

A teenage pilot who is on track for a solo round-the-world record in a Cessna 172R arrived into Donegal Airport last night, Tuesday, to a warm welcome.

Travis Ludlow, departed Teuge in The Netherlands on May 29, heading east across Europe via Poland, before flying through Russia, Alaska and Canada.

Travis Ludlow is an 18 year old schoolboy who has been flying since he was 12. He became the UK’s youngest glider pilot at 14 and the youngest certified PPL pilot at 17. His dream, since the age of 10, was to become the youngest pilot to fly around the world.

He flew into Donegal Airport yesterday evening where there was cheers from those who had gone down to see him land. His plane was showered with water from waiting fire engines.

The above footage is from the Donegal Airport Facebook page.

Travis has been flying for over 260 hours. During his effort, Travis is supporting UNICEF, his site reads:I am proud to support UNICEF as my partner charity. I am in awe of the great things that they do around the world and I am very proud to be involved in such a great cause.

"UNICEF works in the world’s toughest places to reach the most disadvantaged children and adolescents – and to protect the rights of every child, everywhere. Across more than 190 countries and territories, they do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive and fulfil their potential, from early childhood through adolescence."

You can donate on Travis' site by scrolling down to the donate button. You will find a link to his site here.