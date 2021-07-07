Residents group seeking clarity from Donegal County Council over mica concerns

Concern about the “deterioration” of properties in a social housing development in Inishowen, due to suspected mica blocks, has led to the formation of a Residents' Group there.

The residents of Phase 1 of the Ard na Guala Duibhe estate in Moville met on June 12 to discuss ongoing issues with deterioration of the properties in the estate due to suspected mica in the blocks of their homes.

Speaking to the Inish Times, Dylan Dunphy, who was elected chairperson of the newly formed Ard na Guala Duibhe Phase 1 Residents Group, said: “The purpose of the meeting was to come together to share our experiences in relation to our deteriorating homes, and to decide on a way to properly engage with Donegal County Council in relation to these matters.

“During the meeting it was decided a committee be formed in order to both look after the general upkeep of the estate, and, more importantly, to engage and correspond with Donegal County Council on behalf of the residents, in relation to the mica issue.”

Mr Dunphy said on June 22, the residents of Phase 1 of Ard na Guala Duibhe had subsequently put a number of queries to Donegal County Council.

He added: “In 2018, the previous residents' committee had written to the Council in relation to a mica test conducted on Number 3 Ard na Guala Duibhe requesting details of the result.

“To date, three years later, no response has been given either to the committee or to the resident.

“I have now requested the Council to provide us with the findings of that mica test.

“A further mica test was conducted in the Phase 2 section of Ard na Guala Duibhe around that same period. I also requested the Council to provide us with these findings.

“It was brought to the attention of the residents' group that Donegal County Council had held a meeting to specifically discuss Ard na Guala Duibhe. I have asked Donegal County Council to clarify the purpose of that meeting and its outcome.

“Residents also want to know if the Council has any plans to conduct further mica testing in the estate, given the obvious signs on mica defective blocks in most, if not all houses in the estate.”

Mr Dunphy said residents were anxious to know what the Council's plans were with regard to repairs or rebuilds in the event mica was detected in the houses and if there was a plan in place to relocate residents during the re-building period.

Mr Dunphy said the Ard na Guala Duibhe Phase 1 Residents Group had not yet received a reply from Donegal County Council, which was adding to the already considerable stress of the residents in the housing development.