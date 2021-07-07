Last day for new PUP entrants as Donegal numbers now at 7,255

Despite the deferral of the re-opening of indoor hospitality this week in Donegal, the number of people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) continues to fall here, but the weekly decrease has dropped dramatically.

This week, 7,255 people are still in receipt of the weekly emergency payment, down from 7,551 the previous week.

However, the drop of just 296 is an indication that the decrease has plateaued off, certainly in the interim. The previous week, the weekly decrease had been double this week's reduction, at 604.

PUP will remain open to new entrants up to and including today, July 7, 2021.

This means that from tomorrow, Thursday, the PUP will be closed to new applications.

Any individual who loses employment after today should apply for a Jobseeker’s payment.

At its height in May 2020, 22,594 were in receipt of the payment in County Donegal.

All PUP recipients are also being asked to confirm their continued eligibility for PUP by Tuesday, July 20.

People receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment may be asked from time to time to confirm their eligibility to continue to receive their payment. This helps to ensure that people who have, for example, returned to work are reminded to close their claim and avoid incurring an overpayment.

Similar to earlier this year and last year the Department has begun a process of contacting PUP recipients asking them to confirm their ongoing entitlement.

Self-employed people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) who are looking to maintain their business can earn up to €960 over an eight-week period, while retaining their full PUP entitlement.

There is no formal application process and a self-employed person simply needs to inform the Department if they earn over €960 in any eight-week period.

The €1,000 Enterprise Support Grant will remain in place for the rest of the year for self-employed people who close their PUP payment. Those who claimed the grant in 2020 but who found themselves back on PUP in 2021, will be able to access the grant for a second time.

Speaking today, Minister Humphreys said:

“Today’s figures show that despite the decision to defer the re-opening of indoor hospitality, the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has fallen again this week.

“On top of the decrease in numbers, a further 8,000 people closed their PUP claims in the past seven days. This will be reflected in next week’s figures.

“Although we must remain cautious as a result of the Delta variant, we have real grounds to be positive and optimistic.

“There are now over 50% of our adult population fully vaccinated. And we are also seeing a significant interest among our younger population in terms of receiving a vaccine from their local pharmacy.

“I want to take this opportunity today to pay tribute to our public health teams who are driving the success of the vaccination roll-out.”