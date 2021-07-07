'My phone is like my right hand' - Donegal Cllr thanks for return of lost phone

Cllr McMahon wants to thank Good Samaritan for dropping it into local Garda station

'My phone is like my right hand' - Donegal Cllr thanks for return of lost phone

Cllr Michael McMahon was very thankful this week

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

We all know what it is like if you put down your phone somewhere and the next you know, you cannot find it. 

If you are a busy Donegal county councillor, even more so. 

Whether it is the tidy towns or any other community project in Bundoran, Cllr Michael McMahon is never far away and anyone who has ever seen him, knows that his faithful buddy is his mobile phone.

But earlier this week, both got separated, but the story has a happy ending.

The Bundoran Cllr later took to social media and expressed his deep gratitude for the return of his phone this week.

He said:

"I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the honest person who found my phone on the wall beside the tourist office in Bundoran yesterday and left it safely into the Garda Station. 


"As most of you know, my phone is like my right hand, I couldn't be without it.  I'm very grateful and I would like to thank the person personally, please send me a message."

So if you were the Good Samaritan that returned the phone, he would like to thank you personally.

