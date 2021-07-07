New Donegal Primary Care Centre nearing construction completion

Anyone who has been in or passing through Donegal Town in recent times, could not have helped but notice a fine new infrastructure at the edge of town, a short distance from the Public Service centre.

This new state of the art Primary Care Centre is located at Drumlonagher, Donegal Town and can be seen as you head off the roundabout, heading towards Killybegs. The construction phase is nearing completion and is due to be handed over at end of July 2021.

The construction works on the project are being carried out by local contractor, Glebe Builders and was designed by William Donoghue & Associates.

The equipping of the building is expected to take a further 3 months.



This new development will provide state of the art facilities to accommodate a range of primary care services within a single Primary Care facility. This new facility will accommodate a wide range of services including GP Services, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech & language Therapy. Children and Adult Mental Health Services, Early Intervention Services, TUSLA, Dental Services and a new Ambulance base will also be available.

There will also be capacity to book rooms for other services/professions so that additional services may be accommodated in the future.



The GP partners at the Old School Surgery, Dr. Peter Kardos and Dr. Catherine Blair, together with our colleague Dr. Emma O’Doherty, nursing and reception staff, said:

“We are delighted to be moving into our new surgery in the newly built Donegal Primary Care Centre. The surgery will be fully Covid 19 compliant, situated on the third floor accessed by two lifts and staircases, with full disabled access, spacious parking facilities and drop off area at the front entrance.

"We are looking forward to sharing the building with 13 allied healthcare professionals, thus fostering closer co-ordination and co-operation between health professionals across different disciplines and providing a single point of access to services for our patients."



Dr. Kardos said:

“We wish to acknowledge and thank our retired colleague Dr. Marie Drumgoole, who was instrumental in initiating our move to modern purpose-built facilities to better serve our community of South Donegal into the future”.



Chief Officer of CHO1 area of the HSE John Hayes added:

"This new Primary Care facility will be a welcome addition to the HSE services provided to the town of Donegal, and the surrounding areas, and will improve access to, and the standard of services and facilities that the population requires."