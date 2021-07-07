Announcement expected on Donegal Airport tender process next week

Announcement expected on Donegal Airport tender process next week

Donegal Airport

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

Deputy Joe McHugh has said that an announcement is due in relation to flights at Donegal Airport next week. 

He made the announcement on social media. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joe McHugh TD (@joemchughtd)

Flights between Donegal and Dublin have been grounded over the last number of weeks.

A post on Instagram reads: "The tender process is being worked through and an announcement is expected next week."

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the airport said: "We are still awaiting word from the Department of Transport in relation to the award of a tender to a replacement airline for the operation of the Dublin PSO route."

Read the  background to this story by clicking on the following links: 

Donegal needs air connectivity restored immediately - TD urges

Government asked how it was not aware of a potential problem with regional air service

DACC describe flight cancellation as a 'devastating blow'

Patients across the north west are being effected

Donegal needs air connectivity restored immediately - TD urges

Government asked how it was not aware of a potential problem with regional air service

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie