Announcement expected on Donegal Airport tender process next week

Donegal Airport
Deputy Joe McHugh has said that an announcement is due in relation to flights at Donegal Airport next week.
He made the announcement on social media.
Flights between Donegal and Dublin have been grounded over the last number of weeks.
A post on Instagram reads: "The tender process is being worked through and an announcement is expected next week."
Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the airport said: "We are still awaiting word from the Department of Transport in relation to the award of a tender to a replacement airline for the operation of the Dublin PSO route."
