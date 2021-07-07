HSE advise extra caution with increased Covid-19 figures in Donegal

Large increases in Covid-19 figures in Inishowen and south Donegal, as well as in Sligo, have led the HSE to appeal for the public to exercise extra caution.

Inishowen has seen an outbreak resulting in the establishment of an additional pop up, walk-in/no appointment necessary test centre being established for the next three days.

The facility is located at Nailors Row Car Park behind Cockhill Health Centre, Buncrana and will operate until Friday.

Meanwhile there has also been a marked increase in the number of cases in south Donegal in the Bundoran area.

Director of Public Health for the HSE North West Region Dr Anthony Breslin said: “It is now more important than ever that people adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures in terms of social distancing, hand washing and not congregating in large numbers.

"Many of these cases are confirmed Delta, which is a highly transmissible strain. It is not a time for complacency, it is a time for extra caution.”

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of Covid-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/

Test centres for the CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) are as follows;

Donegal, St Conal’s Letterkenny 9.30am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday;

The Cleary Centre Donegal, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday 9.30am to 4pm and closed Saturday and Sunday

The HSE would like to remind people that you can book your Covid-19 test online at www.hse.ie. Given recent increased demand for testing, the HSE is encouraging people to book their test online in advance as this will allow for the most efficient running of the test centre.

Finally, you should self-isolate if you:

• have symptoms of COVID-19

• are waiting for a COVID-19 test appointment or test results

• test positive for COVID-19