“Low standards and light touch regulation" caused Donegal mica crisis - Sligo businessman claims

The Irish State is denying mica-affected homeowners access to justice, in contravention of the European Union's Charter of Fundamental Rights.

This was the assertion of Seamus Maye (pictured below), who said everyone affected by mica and pyrite was entitled to 100% redress plus damages.

Speaking to the Inish Times from his home in Sligo, Mr Maye, the founder and chairperson of the International Small Business Alliance, said there is currently no system in place in Ireland to ensure people receive redress plus damages.

The model of access to justice in Ireland actually breaks all EU law, he added.

“Most of my work over the last 25 or 30 has been in combatting corruption or white collar crime, particularly in the concrete business,” Mr Maye explained. “I can see the incredible stress people in mica-affected homes are under. I know what that feels like. People are at breaking point.

“There needs to be a form collective redress, something like a class action, that is what happens all over the world, but is not possible in Ireland.

“At the moment the homeowners are dealing with people from the [Housing] Department and [Donegal and Mayo] County Councils who, with the greatest respect, are part of the problem.

“They are not going to cure it. They are all responsible for this mica and pyrite outrage.”

Mr Maye contended the recently established Defective Blocks Working Group did not have the power to give mica-affected homeowners damages.

He said: “These Departmental officials do not have the power to give people damages. As I see it, it is going to be a mess from beginning to end.

“One thing worries me. We we know in this State that we cannot control expenditure. We know that €400 million in the Children's Hospital is going to be €2.4 billion, at least.

“Donegal is going to work out the exact same way because there is a huge shortage of trades people.

“There are also practicalities and logistics. You cannot ask the County Council and people in the Department to sort out logistics. They do not have the capability.

“I would be looking for the State to introduce legislation which provided for collective redress. The State could do that. It could bring in emergency legislation. It did it for [Larry] Goodman. It has done it over and over again.

“Collective redress needs to be brought in so ordinary people can feel they are in good hands, safe hands.

“I have spoken to a lot of widows whose homes are affected by mica. I think this situation will actually kill a lot of people.”

According to Mr Maye, collective redress or an opt-in class action, is what happens in Europe and the US.

He said: “People in Donegal and Mayo do not have any access to justice. They are being cajoled into sitting around a table with the very people who caused this problem in the first place.

“A class action would be one case taken against the various defendants, including, insurance companies, the actual producers of the faulty product, the people that are ultimately liable.

“This would also include the State, which is ultimately liable because the State has been in bed with the cement industry, in a very toxic way for 50 or 60 years now. The State has allowed the industry to write the standards and the standards have been very low.

“I was a manufacturer of concrete blocks for decades and, although I am a long, long time out of it now, I know the standards were very, very low in those days. There was no enforcement. There was light touch regulation and there is light touch regulation. There is absolutely no doubt, in my mind, the State will ultimately have to pay out.”

Mr Maye said that if Cement Roadstone Holdings (CRC) was found to be in control of Cassidy's Quarry, redress could be obtained.

“CRH has billions and billions and billions. CRH totally dominate the industry in Ireland. They are number three in the world for construction materials and number one in the US, UK and Ireland. This is Ireland's largest company and has been for decades.

“The access to justice route is very important. In most western countries, nowadays and around the world people can get third party funding to take a legal case.

“But homeowners in Donegal and Mayo have been cajoled to go into meetings with civil servants.

“I was very heavily involved in the beef protest, the blockade of the factories. The Government came along and negotiated with the people. It came up with the Beef Taskforce.

“The Beef Taskforce was always going to be a talking shop. The protestors stepped down from the factories and went back and, two and a half years later the Beef Taskforce has not achieved one single iota.

“I think this group of civil servants, whether they be Department or County Council, do not have the competence nor do they have the motive they are still harping on about 90 / 10 redress.

“As far as I am concerned this committee was just the Government's way of taking the sting out of the march in Dublin and people's anger. I really believe a much firmer stand needs to taken.

“If they get collective redress, they have leverage which they don't have now.

“These are trained skilled people in suits, with firm handshakes, but they are the people that made the problem and they are the people that have covered up the problem and they are not the people that are not going to sort out the problem.”