Full capacity protocol activated at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital
Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy this week with high numbers of people attending.
A spokesperson said: “There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.
“We ask patients to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.”
As part of the hospital’s COVID-19 measures, it is asking that patients wait in the ED alone to help maintain social distancing.
A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. Patients are asked wear a face covering/mask.
The full capacity protocol has been implemented.
