"We are continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of Covid-19" Chief Medical Officer

Coronavirus / Covid-19
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, has warned that the country is continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of Covid-19.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was notified of 581 confirmed cases of Covid-19 yesterday evening.
60 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 17 are in ICU.
Dr. Holohan, Chief said: “We are continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of Covid-19, and so, it is important that we do as much as possible to control the spread of the disease as the vaccination programme opens to all adults over the age of 18.
“The continuing high levels of adherence to the public health advice, high levels of vaccine uptake and community engagement with testing centres around the country are all reasons to be positive. If you display any symptoms of Covid-19, it is important that you isolate straight away and come forward for a PCR test.”
