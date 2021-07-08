Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, July 8

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Ethna Kearney, Carndonagh

Joseph Gamble, Lifford

Cissie McBride, Letterkenny

Susan (Siuin) Cullen, Carrigart

Marion Harkin, Carndonagh

Mary McGilligan, Dungiven and Dungloe

Mary Graham, Donegal Town

Mary Ethna Kearney, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Mary Ethna Kearney, Malin Street, Carndonagh.

Remains reposed overnight at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh.

Funeral Mass on Thursday July 9 at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Funeral and Interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Joseph Gamble, Lifford

The death has occurred at his home of Joseph Gamble, 58 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday morning, July 9 at 10.10am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam



Cissie McBride, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Cissie McBride (née McGinty) Carnamuggagh Upper, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Survived by her younger sister, Nuala Shiels, Letterkenny and brother-in-law, Charlie Shiels, nieces and nephews in Ireland and Scotland and the entire McBride family.

Predeceased by her husband John McBride, formerly of Carrigart.

Viewing in Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road, today Thursday July 8 from 7pm to 9pm.

The remains will arrive at St. Eunan's Cathedral on Friday at 6pm for entrance prayers. Remains will repose in St. Eunan's Cathedral overnight.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors. Funeral and Mass strictly private to 50 mourners only.

Susan (Siuin) Cullen, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Susan (Siuin) Cullen, Devlinmore, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, July 9 going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Marion Harkin, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Marion Harkin, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny going to her home.

Funeral leaving there on Friday morning, July 9 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mary McGilligan, Dungiven and Dungloe

The death has taken place at her home of Mary McGilligan, Nee Bonner, 164 Sawell Place, Dungiven and formerly of Dungloe.

Funeral leaving her late residence at 10.20am today Thursday, July 8 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Dementia NI c/o Patrick McGrellis & Sons Funeral Directors, Feeney.

Mary Graham, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Mary Graham, Driminardagh, Donegal Town.

Funeral service in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm Thursday, July 8 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private to family and friends. In accordance with Government guidelines, the funeral is restricted to 50 people.

