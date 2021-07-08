Property tax exemption for Donegal mica homeowners to last six years

Donegal mica homeowners will be exempt from paying Local Property Tax (LPT) for six years, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe told the Oireachtas finance committee on Wednesday.

“I am very much aware of the anxiety – massive anxiety and difficulty – that this is causing, and I really do recognise the difficulty of this for many, many homeowners,” Minister Donohoe said.

The Minister was speaking in response to Sinn Féin finance spokesman and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, who told the Minister that homeowners would not be able to afford an engineer’s report if this was needed to qualify for the exemption.

It was this requirement in relation to the Government’s separate redress scheme for homeowners affected by the “absolutely heartbreaking” defective blocks scandal that had prompted protests in Dublin last month, he said.

“Are you really expecting somebody to fork out €6,000 for an engineer’s report to be exempt from a €300 annual charge?”

Mr Donohoe said he would give more detail about how homeowners can qualify for the exemption at a later point.

Aontú leader and Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín questioned the planned the length of the LPT exemption.

“I don’t think anybody thinks that six years will solve the Donegal-Mayo mica issue. Would it not be logical to say that if a property has mica, whether it is six, seven or 10 years, that the family – given that they have been let down by the State, and let down by regulations and enforcement and local authorities – simply won’t be liable to the LPT?”

Mr Donohoe said six years was the same as previous LPT exemptions that had been granted for similar issues in other parts of the country.

“I would expect that Government will have to act in a way as to have this matter dealt with for as many homeowners as we can within a six-year period,” he said.