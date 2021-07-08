Young people flock to local pharmacists to get vaccinated

Young adults across Donegal are flocking to local pharmacies in high numbers to get their Covid-19 vaccines. Pharmacies have been inundated with hundreds of calls from young people hoping to make appointments since the way was cleared last Friday for the 18-35 age group to get vaccines.

Ballyshannon

At one south Donegal pharmacy, more than 300 people had already made an appointment on Tuesday morning. The owner of Pillbox Pharmacy in Ballyshannon, pharmacist Peter Fivey, said that he is both surprised and delighted by the enthusiastic reaction from young adults who are eager to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

He said: “The uptake has been excellent. We have over three hundred on the list.”

On Friday, the phone at the Erne-side pharmacy began to hop and by the end of business those at the pharmacy calculated that more than 200 calls had been received during the course of one working day.

Background

Last week, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced an expansion of the vaccination roll-out programme to younger people. The expansion of the roll-out programme gave those aged between 18-34 age the opportunity to be vaccinated. Since Monday, many pharmacies across the county can administer the Janssen vaccine to the 18-34 age group.

High spirits

Mr Fivey said that the administration of the vaccine at his pharmacy began on Monday night.

“Everybody who came in was in great form and delighted to get it. They just want to get outside to mix and mingle again,” he said.

Ten young adults received their vaccine at the pharmacy on Monday night and 20 more were due to be vaccinated at the pharmacy on Tuesday evening.

He added that the scale of the vaccination project is huge, something that people in the sector have not faced before but added that they are undertaking the work with ‘open arms.’

He said that those whom he has been speaking to in the pharmacy sector in Donegal have experienced a similar reaction in regards to vaccines.

Murray Pharmacies

Tom Murray of Murray Pharmacies agreed that the uptake has been phenomenal. To date, he has received around 300 phone calls for appointments at his Ramelton-based pharmacy.

The pharmacist who is a member of the Irish Pharmacy Union’s Pharmacy Contractors Committee said the demand across all three of his pharmacies is very high.

He said that he was of the opinion that people realise that getting vaccinated is the only way to escape the pandemic.

“The demand for vaccinations has been very, very high,” he said.