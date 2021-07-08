Knockout blow for 'Donegal Amyloidosis'

“There is now such great hope Amyloidosis will become a disease of the past.”

This was the reaction of Burt's James Green speaking to the Inish Times about the successful results of a clinical trial for a potentially game-changing Amyloidosis treatment, CRISPR-Cas9.

CRISPR-Cas9 is being developed as a single dose treatment for ATTR Amyloidosis.

It is designed to inactivate the Transthyretin (TTR) gene in the liver, to prevent the production of misfolded TTR, which accumulates in tissues throughout the body, causing the debilitating and often fatal complications of ATTR Amyloidosis.

James, who sadly lost an aunt, uncle and cousin, who also lived in Burt in south Inishowen, to the disease, which also caused the death of Martin McGuinness, was accepted onto Phase 1 trial of the CRISPR-Cas9 In Vivo Gene Editing treatment for Transthyretin Amyloidosis in January.

Just prior to that he underwent genetic testing which revealed he was a carrier for the gene mutation for Amyloidosis.

The clinical trial, in which James and fellow Donegal Man, Paddy Doherty, participated, took place at Richmond Pharmacology in London, under Professor Julian Gillmore.

James said: “Last autumn, Intellia Therapeutics, a US pharmaceutical company, announced it was beginning a gene editing trial. It was the first time any pharmaceutical company had attempted to edit cells in the human body.

“The trial started in November 2020. Phase 1 consisted of four cohorts of escalating doses of NTLA-2001, to determine an optimum dose of the drug. Their aim is to achieve up a 95% reduction in TTR.

“In my Cohort 1 there was an average reduction in TTR by 52%. Intellia are committed to giving lower dosed patients the full dose of the drug once they have chosen the therapeutic dose for Phase 2 of the trial. In the meantime I'm optimistic that the 50% plus reduction already achieved will be enough to keep my amyloid stable.

“Then there was Paddy Doherty, from Gaoth Dobhair and two other patients who received a higher dose under the second cohort. The reduction in their TTR has averaged 87%.

“Paddy has been told that his TTR has reduced by 96% which is an amazing result. The trial has now moved onto Cohort 3 in recent weeks.”

He added it was fantastic to read the CRISPR Article published in the New England Journal of Medicine and see the interim data presented by Professor Gillmore and Intellia on the efficacy and safety of the ongoing phase 1 of the trial.

The interim data was presented at the Peripheral Nerve Society Annual Meeting and the New England Journal of Medicine on Saturday, June 26.

The Article said the interim results supported Intellia's belief that NTLA-2001 has the potential to halt and reverse the devastating complication of ATTR Amyloidosis with a single dose. Intellia intends to present additional data from the study later this year.

“It was a very good day for Donegal Amy patients,” said James. “There is such great hope that amyloidosis will become a disease of the past.

“The trial's conclusion said: 'In a small group of patients with ATTR Amyloidosis with polyneuropathy, administration of NTLA-2001 was associated with only mild adverse events and led to decreases in serum TTR protein concentrations through targeted knockout of TTR.'”