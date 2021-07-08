Covid-19 challenge not helped by two different public health regimes

The “challenge” presented by Covid-19 had not been helped by some of Donegal's neighbouring counties having a different public health regime, according to the county's former Cathaoirleach, Cllr Rena Donaghey.

Reflecting on the past year, as she stepped down from her role, Cllr Donaghey, said that fact became particularly acute in the spring, when case numbers in the north west region remained stubbornly high.

She added: “Officials in Dublin and in Belfast can, at times, overlook, the fact that, for life up here, in particular in north and east Donegal, the border is invisible, and daily life is lived in a very practical way, back and forth across it.

“Cross-border cooperation, or the lack of it, can therefore have a very real and tangible impact on daily life.

“Given this, it became very important that, locally, we worked cross-border to get a united message out to communities across our region. I want to therefore thank my counterpart, Cllr. Brian Tierney, the then Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council for his cooperation and for that of his Council executive, on all of the collaborative work and information sharing, over recent months, as we worked together to get a joined-up public health message out.

“I also want to acknowledge the cross-party work done in Donegal, at Council, Oireachtas and Government level to similarly get the message out, secure additional resources when needed, and support extra testing when it mattered most. I really do hope the worst of it is now behind us, as the tremendous work the Government has underway, through the HSE, doctors and pharmacists, on vaccine roll-out allows us to slowly return to life as we would like to live it,” said Cllr Donaghey.

Cllr Donaghey said she had also been pleased to co-chair with Mayor Tierney, a meeting on cross border priorities for the North West with An Taoiseach, during her term of office.

She said: “At that meeting, we achieved €5 million delivery on the Shared Island, which will have very real benefits for this region and for Donegal in particular.”