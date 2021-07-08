Covid-19 challenge not helped by two different public health regimes

Good relationships between Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council

Covid-19 challenge not helped by two different public health regimes - Cllr Rena Donaghey

Covid-19 challenge not helped by two different public health regimes - Cllr Rena Donaghey

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

The “challenge” presented by Covid-19 had not been helped by some of Donegal's neighbouring counties having a different public health regime, according to the county's former Cathaoirleach, Cllr Rena Donaghey.

Reflecting on the past year, as she stepped down from her role, Cllr Donaghey, said that fact became particularly acute in the spring, when case numbers in the north west region remained stubbornly high.

She added: “Officials in Dublin and in Belfast can, at times, overlook, the fact that, for life up here, in particular in north and east Donegal, the border is invisible, and daily life is lived in a very practical way, back and forth across it.

“Cross-border cooperation, or the lack of it, can therefore have a very real and tangible impact on daily life.

“Given this, it became very important that, locally, we worked cross-border to get a united message out to communities across our region. I want to therefore thank my counterpart, Cllr. Brian Tierney, the then Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council for his cooperation and for that of his Council executive, on all of the collaborative work and information sharing, over recent months, as we worked together to get a joined-up public health message out.

“I also want to acknowledge the cross-party work done in Donegal, at Council, Oireachtas and Government level to similarly get the message out, secure additional resources when needed, and support extra testing when it mattered most. I really do hope the worst of it is now behind us, as the tremendous work the Government has underway, through the HSE, doctors and pharmacists, on vaccine roll-out allows us to slowly return to life as we would like to live it,” said Cllr Donaghey.

Cllr Donaghey said she had also been pleased to co-chair with Mayor Tierney, a meeting on cross border priorities for the North West with An Taoiseach, during her term of office.

She said: “At that meeting, we achieved €5 million delivery on the Shared Island, which will have very real benefits for this region and for Donegal in particular.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie