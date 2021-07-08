Speaking for the final time as Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Albert Doherty described his term in office as “one hell of a testing year”.

Cllr Doherty began by offering “a sincere thank you” to his party colleague, outgoing Leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr Terry Crossan, and the staff of Donegal County Council, for their “assistance” during the previous year.

He recalled how he had spoken about Donegal's “emergence” from Covid-19, at his inauguration.

The Sinn Fein councillor said: “Unfortunately, any emergence was very short-lived and in reflecting on the last year, I have to acknowledge there have been effects our youth, the workers of society, families, the business sector, retirees and the elderly.

“It has been one hell of a testing year for all in the various sectors and I do hope that we are now emerging but I guess we have to be very, very cautious.

“In Inishowen, during that past year we have argued and demanded the peninsula deserved a Covid-19 testing centre. I would like to acknowledge the role of CLG Carndonagh in that and I am pleased we now have a vaccination centre in Carndonagh Community School. Let's hope, this year, we are emerging [from Covid-19].

“The day after I was elected, with colleagues, I attended the Mica Redress Committee Meeting, where we heard what Council hoped to offer as the Redress programme commenced.

“It has been a tough learning process for all involved. However, it has been a tough, tough experience for all of the applicants. Our joint efforts have left voids and gaps but anybody and everybody involved was there to help.

“I want to acknowledge Martin McDermott, our Chairperson. We have since been joined by Michael Doherty of the Mica Action Group and Paddy Diver of 100% Redress, No Less.”

Alluding to Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien's suggestions another body would be better administering the [Defective Concrete Blocks Grant] Scheme than the Councils, Cllr Doherty said he would watch the next six weeks carefully.

“I am sure we, as Inishowen Municipal District, will continue with our interest and support for all affected families and will continue to do our best,” he said. “Councillors have a relevant role to play, so to the insurance industry and the manufacturers.

“One thing that is very sore for myself is that our tenants, who live in Council stock housing, must not be put on a long finger.

We need to make sure our tenants too are receiving optimum service under this redress scheme”.

On a brighter note, Cllr Doherty welcomed the recently announced Rural Regeneration and Development funding (RRDF) for Carndonagh. He described it as an investment in Carndonagh and north Inishowen.

Cllr Doherty said the Tús Nua Regeneration Project (€9.5 million) and the RRDF (€8.2 million) would serve as a catalyst.

He added: “It was driven by Spraoi agus Spórt and with a large community of traders an local groups and, hopefully, it's goals and ambitions will be realised.

“Fiona Doherty [Donegal County Council's Community and Enterprise Development Officer] has been of great assistance this year. Notwithstanding Covid-19 and mica, it is great to see so many active community and social groups, including Carndonagh's Safe Cycleway group.

“We too have many groups highlighting disability in Inishowen and how the Council can best serve them.

“We also have seen the continued push for development at Malin Head and heritage and historical support for Grianán. I also think we have a goldmine in Greencastle's Northburg Castle.

“Hopefully, with the Breakwater announcement there, tourism will be well served and the peninsula will benefit from that investment, likewise Fort Dunree.

“However, I think we must be mindful of the mica situation and our schools. We also have to be very supportive of our students and their families. We have to be cognisant of families who had ambitions for their children but have now had to review them, as a result of the cost of mica and housing repairs.

“I do hope I will see progress in Buncrana's Three School Campus project and I welcome the recent moving to Phase 3 of Moville community college.”

Cllr Doherty voiced his concerns the National Broadband Plan might be slipping in terms of Inishowen.

He welcomed the peninsula's participation in Decarbonisation, in terms of preventing climate change but cautioned Brexit would have negative effects on farming and fishing in Inishowen.

“Locally, I am delighted we eventually got a bridge from Donagh Park opened and to service the walkways and St Patrick's Girls' School.

“The bus stop in our own town is halfway there. I, like all of the North Inishowen councillors, will keep working on the Ródan in Carndonagh. People love their walks, heritage and traditions and I hope we can keep working with all concerned there.”

Concluding, Cllr Doherty asked Donegal County Council to provide accommodation for the Carndonagh Christmas Tree group, which recently found itself without suitable premises, in which to store all of the artefacts, which bring colour and atmosphere to the town during the Festive Season.