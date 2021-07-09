Public link into online Donegal County Council's Mica Meeting

The general public will be able to access Donegal County Council's special meeting on mica.

This is believed to be the first occasion since the Covid-19 restrictions were introduced in March 2020, such public access has been made possible.

The online meeting is taking place on Friday, July 9, at 12 noon and can be accessed using this link: 

Join meeting<https://scanner. topsec.com/?u=https%3A%2F% 2Fdonegalcoco.webex.com% 2Fdonegalcoco%2Fj.php%3FMTID% 3Dmd9c1a988b884aa354d1ad9f9fac 3ba19&r=show&t= 2aea4f179c31c5673ee6056587bb2e a7ad43d4b9&d=1317>

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Murray said having been contacted by numerous public representatives, he had moved to call a special sitting of Donegal County Council, solely to discuss the mica scandal.

He added: “This will be an opportunity for all councillors to seek answers to questions raised by their constituents and to voice any concerns they have.

“It is absolutely essential that this issue is kept front and centre of politics in Donegal at all times,” Cllr Murray said.

The only item on the agenda of the special online meeting is, "To discuss the mica crisis in Donegal and public concern with the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme".

