Donegal TD calls for further supports for Irish colleges and mná tí 

Thomas Pringle criticises ‘paltry’ increase in compensation to mná tí for losing students

Thomas Pringle has called on the Government to ensure Irish colleges and the services that support them are properly consulted and supported

A Donegal TD has called on the Government to ensure Irish colleges and the services that support them are properly consulted and supported.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Independent TD Thomas Pringle said that in the programme for government, Our Shared Future, the government acknowledges the importance of the Irish language as the first language of the State.

“The mná tí have been given a paltry €1 per student increase on last year’s compensation for losing students and keeping their accommodation ready for their return,” he said.

“Why are they being treated so disrespectfully, if you acknowledge the importance of the Irish language?

“As well as that, Irish colleges such as Coláiste Bhun an Inbhir in Donegal were not consulted as to changes this year, despite your minister saying that everyone was consulted,” he said.

Deputy Pringle asked the minister “to commit to reviewing the compensation and ensuring that these providers are supported properly in this difficult time”.

