Social Enterprise Regeneration Programme Covid funding for Donegal

The Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) in Donegal is to receive funding from the Covid-19 Social Enterprise Regeneration Programme.

IDP is a community led local development company, which has delivered rural development and social inclusion programmes and initiatives in Donegal since 1996, on behalf of the European Union and the Irish Government through the National Development Plan. IDP also collaborates on a number of County-wide and Cross-border Initiatives. 

€80,000 funding has been awarded to the Leitrim Development Consortia of Local Development Companies, including Inishowen Development Partnership, Donegal Local Development and  Sligo LEADER Partnership, under the Covid-19 Social Enterprise Regeneration Programme.

The funding will support 46 social enterprises across the North West.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal, Charlie McConalogue,  welcomed the funding announcement. He said: "The Local Development Companies will play a key role in providing training and mentoring supports assisting them in strengthening their operations and improving their services post COVID-19.

“During these last 18 months, the invaluable role of Social Enterprises in our local communities has been made clearer than ever. It is good news that 46 Social Enterprises in the North West will receive mentoring support and funding under this announcement and it is further evidence of the ongoing commitment of our government to rural Ireland.”

Full details of the consortia receiving funding under COVID-19 Social Enterprise Regeneration Programme are available on gov.ie.

