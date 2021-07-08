Mystery helicopter in Twin Towns area

The helicopter over Stranorlar
Locals in the Ballybofey-Stranorlar are this evening following the movements of a low flying helicopter which has been going from one side of the towns to the other since approximately 7pm.
It appears dark in colour and unlike the normal red and white of the rescue helicopter which passes the towns when on a flight to Letterkenny University Hospital.
Requests for infomation have been sent to the Garda Press office and the Marine Rescue Sub Centre at Malin Head but to date no response.
We will keep you posted
