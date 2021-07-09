Casualty airlifted to Sligo hospital after fall on Errigal

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team were tasked to Errigal to assist a casualty who had fallen halfway up the mountain yesterday evening, Thursday.
Members of the team responded and the casualty was airlifted by Rescue 118 to Sligo.
The team then returned to base and stood down at 19:11 hours.
