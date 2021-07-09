Iconic Donegal bridge has become 'a bridge too far'

Stranorlar bridge only half-done, says councillor

Cllr Patrick McGowan at the bridge showing the divide between the old and the new work

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The historic bridge between Stranorlar and Ballybofey had become a bridge too far gone - one side of it finished, the other side still awaiting repairs.

This dilemma was raised at the recent meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District.
Cllr Patrick McGowan said this listed bridge was half completed and despite promises, he is still awaiting a report on how the matter is going to be completed.

“On one side the parapet walls were redone and made safe and a new foot bridge was placed there. The other side of the bridge has just been abandoned,” he said.

He added materials were purchased to get the job finished but they had been just left there and nothing had been done.

“This is a listed bridge but it’s now a bridge of two halves with one side looking desperate. I have been told about report after report but I want to know when the contractor is coming back.

Started
“This was a job that started but wasn't finished. It was a Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) job but I'm told it was handed over to the council to get it finished,” he said.
The council's roads engineer, Claire McGeever said in relation to the copings on one side of the bridge that hadn't been completed, this was due to the fact there were poles in it.

“The consultant looking at the bridge is looking at a possible design to take those poles away and underground the services across the bridge but it's not that straightforward and needs a special design,” she said.

“The work is not yet complete but it's ongoing.”

She added she would bring a report back to their next meeting to keep them informed of where it is at.

“A budget will be required to do that work and it will be of the order of €50,000 to underground all those services,” she said.

