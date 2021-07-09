Ballybofey-Lifford Road flooding still a problem

Heavy rain creates a safety concern for drivers

A section of the Ballybofey-Lifford Road outside Castlefin that is prove to flooding

Connie Duffy

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Flooding on the national road between Ballybofey and Lifford is causing problems on an ongoing basis, it has been claimed.

Cllr Gary Doherty raised the issue at the recent online meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District.

He said the council had previously agreed that they would apply to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for funding to deal with flooding issues during periods of heavy rain where water stayed on the road in this area.

“A number of problematic areas were identified and it’s still the case that when there’s heavy rain these large puddles of water are causing issues for drivers and it’s a safety concern,” he said.

He said he knows work was carried out on several spots along the main Ballybofey to Lifford road but more remains to be done and made safe.

Council roads engineer, Claire McGeever, said they had addressed a number of these issues over the past few years.

“We addressed three in 2019 and two last year. This year the money went to a drainage issue near the Ballinalecky crossroads. Each year we apply for funding and a priority list is done up and sent in so we are hopeful that maybe later this year or early next year more money might come for some of those other locations on this road.”

She added if councillors knew of any specific problem flooding the area there is no harm notifying them where they were.

“Even though we are addressing locations, others crop up as well. This makes sure we have them all covered,” she said.

This call comes at a time when the Lifford-Stranorlar MD has received Climate Adaptation Funding for the second year in a row. Type of climate adaptation schemes in this area include Gallow's Lane, Lifford, €22,000; McGuckin’s Road, Castlefin, (Castlefin RSS Area),€18,000; Green Road, Castlefin, €12,000; Tully Tyres to Tamnawood, Lifford, €14,000; Raws Road (Fiddlers Bridge), €15,000; Corby Glen -Regional Road Convoy to Raphoe €29,000; Cappry Lane (Drumkeen RSS Area), €20,000; Dunwiley Road Drainage, €17,000; Meenagrauv Road (Drumkeen RSS Area) €30,000; Lettermakenny Road Drainage, €8,000; Drumbane Road at Harper’s, €10,000 and Gortikilly (Castlefin RSS Area), €8,000.

