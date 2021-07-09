Opening the ongoing Special Meeting of Donegal County Council on Mica, newly elected Cathaoirleach Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) welcomed the members of the public who were in attendance at the first such live-streamed council meeting.

Cllr Murray said: "I strongly believe in an open and transparent democracy and the more people that join these meetings to examine the workings of the Council, the better.

"Among the members of the public who are here are the people who organised the protest march in Dublin on June 15. I said it when I accepted the Chair, I never came back from a demonstration feeling so proud to be a Donegal man as I did that day. So, I want to thank you all for uniting the people of Donegal in a way that was never done before .

"I also want to wish the negotiators well in your ongoing meetings with the Government [Defective Blocks Working Group] and I note your frustrations this far. I am also very disappointed not elected member of this Council was invited to participate, particularly the Chair and the Vice Chair of Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee.

"People were asking why a Special Meeting has been called. Essentially, I made a commitment Mica would be top of my agenda as Cathaoirleach. I am contacted every day by homeowners, Mica tenants, business people with Mica in their premises, with questions and concerns. Councillors have raised concerns with me directly and Cllr Frank McBrearty put it in writing and formally requested a Special Meeting of the Council and I am happy to agree to that," said Cllr Murray.

Referencing the recent video which has been produced about the Mica scandal, Cllr Murray said it made "serious allegations about the Council".

He added: "It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the [poor] perception that many people have at this moment in time of the Council. It should also be noted though that a significant number of Council staff are faced with the scourge of Mica, as are a number of elected Council members. It is an issue for all of the people of Donegal. It is an issue which unites every one of our citizens in a resolve to sort it out. We all need to work together to sort this out.

"The issue that needs to be stated too, the only thing that will bring lasting comfort to the people affected by Mica is 100% Redress. Nothing else will ensure a roof over their heads under which their children can sleep knowing that they are safe.

"This Council unanimously endorsed a motion to that effect at the last full sitting of the Council and we also stated our support for a full Public Inquiry, which is the only way to get to the truth of how this has happened, at every stage from the blockmakers and the quarries to the Local Authority and the people who authored and implemented the legislation under which all of this has happened," said Cllr Murray.

Cathaoirleach Murray said it did not sit well with him Donegal County Council has brought homes which it knew contained Mica, in Buncrana.

He added: "As a Councillor, I was not aware of it until I was contacted by a local paper. I am also concerned that we continue to buy from the manufacturers who we know supplied defective blocks, to us as a Council and to others. I understand the legal advice that has been received to date on this but I am still of the opinion that it should not continue. It is not right and I can only imagine the hurt that that causes to people whose homes are falling down around them.

"I am also concerned at the delay at people accessing the [Defective Concrete Blocks Grant] Scheme, albeit, even though it is a Scheme which is not 100% Redress. Access to it needs to speed up massively. We need more resources and we need to work to remove the barriers people are facing.

"Our social housing stock is also a concern and as a resident of Buncrana, where the problem is most acute, I can't walk down the street without people asking me what is going to happen their homes. These people, our tenants, are asking reasonable questions. To date, I have not been fully equipped to give them the answers they deserve. We also need to face the reality that our tiny rental market is going to disappear and homes are demolished and families temporarily relocate. It seems inevitable, some of the new houses the Council is constructing will be used to house people whose homes we repair or replace. So, we need a plan. Even if we were to get blank cheques tomorrow to carry out and restore, we don't have places for everybody to go to stay while the work is ongoing and that is something that really, really needs to be addressed. So again, I strongly believe we need to make a special case for funding in recognition of our unique circumstances to get more homes, to resource, design and construct those and to expedite the planning process to get those houses.

"This is an emergency and emergency measures need to be taken. Collectively we represent more than 160,000 citizens of County Donegal and we are their voice and many of them are here today," concluded Cathaoirleach Murray.