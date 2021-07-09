Warning issued about scam calls coming from phone numbers of Donegal garda stations

Members of the public report scam calls from phone numbers of Letterkenny and Buncrana garda stations

Letterkenny Garda Station

Gardaí say they will never call and request personal information such as PPS numbers or financial details

Gardaí in Donegal have issued a warning about scam calls coming from the phone numbers of garda stations in the county.
Members of the public have reported scam calls received from the same phone number that is attached to Letterkenny (074-9167100) and Buncrana (074-9320540) garda stations.
Gardaí say they will never call and request personal information such as PPS numbers or financial details.
“Should you receive a similar call, please hang up and do not divulge any personal details regardless of the caller's contact number,” a Garda spokesperson said.
“If you have fallen victim to this scam, please alert gardaí and your financial institution immediately.”

