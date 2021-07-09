Flights to Dublin from Donegal Airport could be restored from July 19

Flights between Donegal and Dublin might be recommenced this week commencing July 19, according to the latest reports from Leinster House.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, TD has announced the return of air services on the Kerry and Donegal routes. A preferred bidder has been identified for a PSO funded Donegal route.



The collapse of Stobart Air on 12 June had resulted in an immediate cessation of Government funded Public Service Obligations (PSO) on vital regional air routes between Dublin and the airports of Donegal and Kerry.



Given the importance of these flights to the regions and the people they serve, the government made a commitment to restore air services as a matter of urgency.



An emergency procurement process to restore these PSO services was launched on 21 June. While the Donegal route will continue to operate as a PSO Government funded route, Ryanair has stepped in to operate the Kerry route on a commercial basis with twice daily flights from July 19.



Minister Ryan said: "I am very pleased to announce that services on the Kerry-Dublin route are to be re-instated from 19 July at no cost to the State. Ryanair has offered to meet the public service requirement on the Kerry/Dublin route, ensuring fixed standards of continuity, regularity and pricing. Ryanair has committed to operate a sustainable service over the next 7 months and beyond, with higher seating capacity than previously provided by Stobart Air."



The Minister referenced obligations on Member States to comply with EU Regulation 1008/2008 in relation to air service Public Service Obligations (PSOs), particularly Article 16(8) which allows any other EU air carrier, at any time, to commence scheduled air services on such routes provided all the public service requirements are met, including the specified period of operation, which was 7 months in this case.



Minister of State Naughton said: "I am delighted to confirm that my Department has commenced contract negotiations with the preferred bidder to operate a public service obligation on the Donegal Route."

Subject to a positive outcome in that respect, the Minister said: "I’m hopeful that I’ll be able to announce the preferred bidder shortly with a view to services resuming, on the same basis as before, in the week commencing 19 July.

"Government funded air services on the Donegal route provide vital connectivity for Donegal and the North-West region.’



He added: "I am sure today’s announcement will see a collective sigh of relief from Kerry and Donegal as these crucial routes are reinstated ensuring our regional connectivity as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased."



The Government is acutely aware of the devastating impact that COVID-19 restrictions are having on the aviation sector and from the outset has sought to ensure that the aviation industry is in a position to rebound quickly when the public health situation allows. Government supports for the airports, airlines and companies in the aviation sector have been provided throughout this crisis.



To date, the sector has received approx. €300 million in State funding through employment supports, waiver of commercial rates and deferral of taxes. The bulk of the support to airlines is through the TWSS/EWSS wage subsidy schemes which were specifically designed to maintain the link between employers and employees. Liquidity support has also been made available by ISIF to large aviation enterprises.

The news has been welcomed by Fine Gael Joe McHugh. He announced the news on his Instagram account in the last hour, saying:"This would mean services resuming, on the same basis as it had been before, the week commencing July 19."