BREAKING: Life-changing Amyloidosis drug approved

The life-changing Amyloidosis drug, Patisiran (Onpattro®) has today been approved for patients living in the Republic of Ireland.

The drug is available to people with an Amyloidosis diagnosis living in Europe, Britain and the North of Ireland but, until today, it was not approved for use here.

The Patisiran application and submitted representations were included on the May 2021 Drugs Group agenda for consideration.

Betty Holmes, Chairperson of Donegal Action for Cancer Care received the confirmation of Patisiran's approval from Dr Colm Henry, the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, today.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Ms Holmes said she was "over the moon" at the approval.

The HSE said: "Following its review, the Drugs Group recommended hospital pricing approval of Patisiran (Onpattro®), indicated for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR amyloidosis) in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy.

"This recommendation was conditional on a managed access programme being implemented by the HSE that would support the appropriate prescribing of this medicine.

"The HSE Executive Management Team (EMT) considered the recommendation of the Drugs Group and subsequently supported hospital pricing approval of Patisiran (Onpattro®) at its meeting on June 22, 2021, subject to a managed access programme being implemented.

"As part of the National Service Plan 2021 and budgetary process, the HSE has worked closely with the Department of Health to secure a significantly enhanced budget of €50m for new medicines in 2021. Funding of Patisiran will be from this allocation

"The processes necessary to implement the required managed access programme will now be developed and put in place by the HSE in order for all eligible patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR amyloidosis) with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy to access treatment with Patisiran in the near future."

James Green of the All Ireland Amyloidosis Awareness organisation, said he was "shell-shocked but absolutely delighted" by the news. "We were not expecting to hear anything today, so that was a completely unexpected but fantastic development".

James recently took part in successful gene editing treatment for Amyloidosis. He was diagnosed with the condition last year and has previously lost three family members to the disease.

Cllr Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin) who campaigned for the approval of Patisiran within the Inishowen Municipal District and Donegal County Council, said he was "absolutely delighted" Patisiran has been approved.

Cllr Crossan lost his "friend and comrade" Martin McGuinness, to Amyloidosis in 2017.

He added: "Hopefully, approval will give some easement of mind to those people who are suffering from the condition and, Hopefully, it can be it can be a significant help to them as they progress through it. Hopefully, it will bring great benefits to their whole lifestyle going forward."

Commenting on the approval, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: "I am absolutely delighted with today's news of the approval of Patisiran. I had a meeting with the All Ireland ATTR Amyloidosis Awareness Organisation in the last couple of months and the importance of this drug was made very clear.

"This news will change people's lives and I wish all sufferers of Amyloidosis well," said Minster McConalogue.