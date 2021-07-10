Donegal gardaí seize a vehicle that had not been taxed in 14 years

Fixed charge penalty notices were issued to a number of motorists who were found to be in breach of road traffic legislation

Gardaí in Donegal have seized a vehicle that had not been taxed in 14 years.

The vehicle was one of a number seized by gardaí as part of a multi-agency operation in the county on Friday.

Checkpoints were conducted by the Buncrana roads policing unit throughout Inishowen.

Fixed charge penalty notices were issued to a number of motorists who were found to be in breach of road traffic legislation.

A heavy goods vehicle that had not been taxed or tested since 2018 was one of the vehicles seized. Gardaí also seized a 2007 vehicle after it was discovered that it had never been taxed.  

